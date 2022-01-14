Calhanoglu, a Turkish midfielder for Inter, was named December’s player of the month.

Last month, the 27-year-old scored four goals and added two assists in five appearances.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Inter Milan fans named Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu the player of the month for December, the Italian club announced on Friday.

Calhanoglu scored four goals and added two assists in five Serie A appearances last December.

So far this season in the Italian league, he has six goals in 21 appearances.

With 49 points, Inter Milan leads the Serie A table.