A woman walks past the closed LA live entertainment district in Los Angeles on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

California, Washington and Oregon have developed a joint regional plan to reopen the state’s economies as the COVID-19 public health emergency hits the nation.

Each state will have individual reopening plans, but according to heads of state, large-scale reopening efforts will only progress if the virus’s rate of spread declines.

The news comes when the state of California enters the fourth week of its home stay ordinance implemented on March 19. Oregon and Washington followed on March 23.

New York is included in a similar plan on the east coast alongside states like New Jersey and Connecticut.

California, Washington and Oregon have signed a “Western States Pact” in which the three states are working together on a reopening plan to ease restrictions on home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a common approach to reopening our economies – one that identifies clear indicators of community resumption of business and life,” said one jointly published on behalf of the governors of all three states.

The statement emphasized that before reopening, leaders would have to see a large decrease in the rate of spread of the disease and that each country would also draw up a country-specific plan.

California placed an order to stay at home on March 19. Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a nationwide order on March 23, as did Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Newsom tweeted on Monday that “science is leading the west coast. We gave early orders to stay at home to keep the public healthy. We will open our economies according to the same guiding principle.”

The joint declaration also announced that greater emphasis should be placed on protecting vulnerable groups and disadvantaged communities.

Governor Newsom will announce further details on California’s specific reopening plan on Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York announced on Monday a similar initiative being developed in collaboration with New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The news comes that unemployment rates continue to rise across the country as city closures keep unnecessary businesses from operating, resulting in layoffs.

The state of California is also in week 4 of an order to curb coronavirus disease, which was issued just two days after the San Francisco Bay Area entered the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Bay Area region attracted national attention due to its early social distancing measures that were taken in mid-March. Some health experts say the region actually manages to “smooth the curve” or stop the disease from spreading by restricting human contact across the city to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed. However, California also has a significant backlog of outstanding test results.

Other parts of the United States followed suit by enforcing home stay instructions. Now they are looking for instructions on how to react to the virus and indications of when life could return to normal in the Bay Area and throughout the state of California.

Regardless of what some say it is a success in the name of California to keep the number of cases down, public health officials and city officials continue to emphasize the importance of order and home care Social distancing measures must be taken to maintain the spread of the bay virus. Early relaxation of these restrictions could worsen the spread of the disease.

There are 24,029 confirmed cases of the virus in California, with 721 deaths reported.

