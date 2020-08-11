Callum Hudson-Odoi plays in Sunday league match hours after Chelsea’s Champions League exit

Callum Hudson-Odoi played in a Sunday league match just a matter of hours after Chelsea’s Champions League exit.

The Blues faced an uphill task heading to Bayern Munich and ended up losing 7-1 on aggregate following a 4-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena.

Hudson-Odoi scored in the first-half, although his goal was later disallowed, but he played for Saha FC in a match against Lambeth Allstars FC at 10.30am on Sunday.

The event was part of an anti-knife crime event held in Croydon in south London.

Despite the Chelsea winger’s presence his side, who play in the Croydon Municipal Sunday Football Adult League, still lost 5-3.

It was certainly a surprise appearance from the 19-year-old, who last year signed a new £120,000-a-week deal.

And one spectator commented: “Everyone recognised him and he was chatting to everyone.

“He knew a few of the boys from Saha FC so that’s why he was there. People couldn’t believe it.”

Hudson-Odoi tweeted after the game to say: “Pleasure coming down and taking kick off for the Anti Knife Crime campaign and Black Lives matter!!! Also good to see some familiar faces playing for a good cause in the community”

The teenager does have some major decisions to make on his own future however with Chelsea wasting no time in the transfer market.

Hudson-Odoi was heavily linked with Bayern and handed in a transfer request in an effort to force through the move last year.

But Chelsea dug their heels in and Frank Lampard’s arrival gave the winger hope that academy graduates would be given an opportunity.

Hudson-Odoi has played more games than ever before, but the arrivals of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could hamper his game time.

Speculation linking Kai Havertz with a move to Stamford Bridge also continues as the Bayer Leverkusen star seeks pastures new.