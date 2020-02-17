Callum Robinson becomes latest player to score for West Brom as they continue to share goals around 

Callum Robinson became the 18th different West Brom player to score this season, emphasising the teamwork that sees them four points clear at the top of the Championship table.

‘With most clubs you see a striker getting 30 per cent of goals, but we’ve been different all season,’ said Slaven Bilic, whose side had to accept a draw following a late Forest equaliser.

‘We are leading scorers but share the goals around.’ Of Robinson, on loan from Sheffield United, the West Brom manager said: ‘Of course it’s good to score your first for a new club.’

Robinson, who grabbed the opener but was denied a stoppage-time winner by the linesman’s flag, had played 16 times in the Premier League this season. But the 25-year-old confessed the opportunity for regular action at Albion was too tempting to resist.

‘I wasn’t out of the picture at Sheffield United, that’s the mad bit. I was getting minutes but it was still a bit annoying wanting to start every game,’ he said.

Robinson’s only disappointment was having that 96th-minute goal chalked off because team-mate Kyle Bartley was offside, lying in the net with his foot outstretched over the goal-line.

‘I’ve had a lot of texts come through saying Barts was already in the goal when the ball went in. He’s not interfering because he’s in the net, so I don’t get that one,’ Robinson said.

It was a fittingly dramatic ending to a feisty game that referee Keith Stroud struggled to control. After Robinson had fired Albion ahead on 37 minutes, Bartley put through his own net before half-time to level things up.

Forest were furious on 65 minutes when a foul on Sammy Ameobi was not penalised and West Brom went up the pitch to make it 2-1, Forest’s Tobias Figueiredo getting the final touch.

It spoke volumes for the visitors’ spirit that they were able to level on 90 minutes with their first shot on target — a cracker from Matty Cash.

They remain in a play-off position, with skipper Ben Watson paying tribute to manager Sabri Lamouchi, who is learning quickly in his first season in England.

‘He’s been willing to speak to people who have played here for a long time,’ said Watson.

‘We know we’re not the best team but we’ve got fight and determination besides quality and that can sometimes get you over the line. There are 13 cup finals left.’

The lenient Stroud showed only four yellow cards when both managers felt reds should have been brandished. Watson insisted that is something overseas players have to learn about the Championship.

‘In other leagues you can get tackled, roll around and get free-kicks and bookings,’ he said. ‘Sometimes in this league, you can absolutely nail someone and nothing is done about it. That happened a couple of times today.’