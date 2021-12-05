Calvert-Lewin ‘to replace Lacazette,’ Gunners and Spurs battling for Kulusevski, Sterling transfer news LIVE!

After losing to Manchester United, Arsenal will be looking for a win against Everton on Monday Night Football.

According to reports, the Gunners are considering a move for Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

While a move to Arsenal is said to be “extremely appealing” to Raheem Sterling.

Dejan Kulusevski has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Spurs and Arsenal both reportedly interested.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Below are ALL of the most recent updates…

SEEK HIM OUT.

Arsenal should sign Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a former Premier League striker has suggested.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the England international, who has been out with a fractured toe since September.

He had scored three goals in three Premier League games prior to that at the start of the season.

“I’d take him tomorrow at Arsenal,” Bent told talkSPORT.

And you know why: you know exactly what you’re getting with him.

“He puts in a lot of effort, he can hold the ball up, he can score goals, and he’s incredible in the air.”

I believe he has the ability to play in any position Arsenal desires.

He’s also a good age and has a strong presence.

“Of course, I’d take him.”

HUNTING GROUND WITHOUT JOY

Arsenal has lost all three of their Premier League away games against Everton.

In their last two visits to Goodison Park, the Gunners have drawn one and lost two.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to end that run tomorrow, especially after his midweek loss to Manchester United.

DIG BY MORGAN

Following West Ham’s 3-2 win over Chelsea today, Piers Morgan has reservations about Mikel Arteta’s ability to lead the club forward.

Following the result at London Stadium, the outspoken Arsenal fan took to Twitter.

“This season, West Ham has defeated Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United,” he explained.

All of them have defeated Arsenal.

“That’s why I don’t believe Arteta’s mantra of ‘trust in the process.'”

I’m not sure I believe in his method.”

PEGGING AT EACH LEVEL

Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be bidding for Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski.

And neither team has a leg up on the other in terms of signing the Sweden international.

Both have reportedly ‘opened preliminary talks’ with the 21-year-old’s agents, according to Calciomercato.

Both clubs are said to be interested in a loan with a purchase option.

Juve, on the other hand, would prefer to sign a long-term contract right away and is open to hearing offers…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.