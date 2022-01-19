Calvin Ridley Could Be Traded, According to NFL Reporter

Calvin Ridley Could Be Traded, According to an NFL Reporter

Calvin Ridley’s future with the Atlanta Falcons has been the subject of much speculation.

Since October, the talented wideout has been out of the lineup.

Ridley’s future in Atlanta was discussed earlier this month by NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche.

He acknowledged that the Alabama product might benefit from a fresh start.

“Given how quiet he and the team have been and how he hasn’t surfaced,” Wyche said on the “Dukes and Bell” show, “it appears that both sides may be looking for a fresh start.”

While it’s impossible to predict whether Ridley will be traded this offseason, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has identified a possible destination for the All-Pro wideout.

The New England Patriots, according to Allbright, could make a play for Ridley.

On Wednesday, Allbright tweeted, “Would not be surprised at all to see WR Calvin Ridley dealt to the New England Patriots this off season.”

