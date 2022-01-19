Trending
Calvin Ridley Trade Rumors Get Reaction From The NFL World

Following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season, trade rumors abound surrounding Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Due to mental health issues, the former first-round pick has been absent from the team since October, and many believe that a fresh start would be beneficial to both parties.

Many teams will be interested in signing the 2020 second-team All-Pro, but NFL insider Benjamin Allbright believes the New England Patriots will be one of them.

On Wednesday, Allbright tweeted, “Would not be surprised at all to see WR Calvin Ridley dealt to the New England Patriots this offseason.”

In 2022, Ridley would be a fantastic addition for Bill Belichick.

He has ties to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and could be a clear No. 1 pick for the Patriots.

For years to come, he’ll be the No. 1 wide receiver.

The NFL community weighed in on Allbright’s prediction on Wednesday.

Ridley’s presence on the Patriots next season was widely favored by fans and the media alike.

