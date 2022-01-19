Calvin Ridley Trade Rumors Get Reaction From The NFL World

The NFL Community Reacts To The Calvin Ridley Trade Rumors

Following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season, trade rumors abound surrounding Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Due to mental health issues, the former first-round pick has been absent from the team since October, and many believe that a fresh start would be beneficial to both parties.

Many teams will be interested in signing the 2020 second-team All-Pro, but NFL insider Benjamin Allbright believes the New England Patriots will be one of them.

On Wednesday, Allbright tweeted, “Would not be surprised at all to see WR Calvin Ridley dealt to the New England Patriots this offseason.”

In 2022, Ridley would be a fantastic addition for Bill Belichick.

He has ties to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and could be a clear No. 1 pick for the Patriots.

For years to come, he’ll be the No. 1 wide receiver.

The NFL community weighed in on Allbright’s prediction on Wednesday.

Ridley’s presence on the Patriots next season was widely favored by fans and the media alike.

It was between Ridley and Wynn for the #Patriots in the 2018 draft… https://t.co/GkKQPCWaPw — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 19, 2022

Oh I love this! https://t.co/PLEGGJKIig — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 19, 2022

Twitter is doing that whole “if you can dream it” thing so I’m just going to go ahead and dream and wish for this right now. https://t.co/2Lv5j8DhzE — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) January 19, 2022

The move makes too much sense not to happen. He would be perfect for Mac Jones and the fact he went to Alabama, makes the move even more inevitable https://t.co/vGcMJnc9e1 — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) January 19, 2022