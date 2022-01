Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam

Cam Akers, the Rams’ running back, is nearing a return, but it won’t be this weekend.

Head coach Sean McVay told the media that he doesn’t expect Akers to play against the Ravens this week, but that he could return against the 49ers in Week 18.