Cam Jordan’s postgame interview with the Saints has gone viral.

Cam Jordan, the Saints’ defensive end, gave a viral postgame interview.

Cam Jordan, a defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, is one of the league’s most interesting characters.

Jordan gave a postgame interview with Michele Tafoya of Sunday Night Football after his team’s 9-0 shutout of the Buccaneers.

Let’s just say the six-time Pro Bowler delivered.

“You chased [Tom Brady] down to force the fumble,” Tafoya said.

“And we all know how fast Tom is,” Jordan chimed in.

The SNF sideline reporter continued, “Take a look at this play.”

Jordan inquired, “Is that number 100?” in reference to his 100th career sack.

“Oh yuh! Oh yuh, that’s good stuff right there,” the All-Decade end of the Saints replied.

“America, may God bless you.”

After that, Tafoya showed a video of Jordan’s children celebrating their father’s defensive achievement.

