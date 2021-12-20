Cam Jordan’s postgame interview with the Saints has gone viral.

Cam Jordan, the Saints’ defensive end, gave a viral postgame interview.
Cam Jordan, a defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, is one of the league’s most interesting characters.
Jordan gave a postgame interview with Michele Tafoya of Sunday Night Football after his team’s 9-0 shutout of the Buccaneers.
Let’s just say the six-time Pro Bowler delivered.
“You chased [Tom Brady] down to force the fumble,” Tafoya said.
“And we all know how fast Tom is,” Jordan chimed in.
The SNF sideline reporter continued, “Take a look at this play.”
Jordan inquired, “Is that number 100?” in reference to his 100th career sack.
“Oh yuh! Oh yuh, that’s good stuff right there,” the All-Decade end of the Saints replied.
“America, may God bless you.”
After that, Tafoya showed a video of Jordan’s children celebrating their father’s defensive achievement.
Saints DE Cam Jordan’s Postgame Interview Going Viral
Saints DE Cam Jordan’s Postgame Interview Going Viral
This @camjordan94 interview is pure comedy 😂
(via @SNFonNBC)pic.twitter.com/Xtq5mdJgT0
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 20, 2021
Cam Jordan is one of 38 players in NFL history to have 100 sacks.
— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) December 20, 2021