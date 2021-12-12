Cam Jordan’s Reaction to Missing the Game on Sunday

Cam Jordan, the Saints’ pass rusher, is irritated that he will miss the Jets’ game on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, he confirmed that this is the first time he’s missed a game since he was 19.

He was also thinking about whether he could make a seven-layer bean dip at home while he watched.

