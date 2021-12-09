Cam Newton responds bluntly to a question about the playoffs.

Cam Newton refuses to discuss the playoffs until he wins a game this season.

This season, the Panthers’ new starting quarterback is 0-2 in the games he has started.

Carolina, on the other hand, is still alive in the NFC Playoff race.

When interviewing Newton on Thursday, a reporter brought up a question about the playoffs.

The veteran quarterback and former NFL MVP was adamant about not being a part of the investigation.

In fact, he refuses to talk about the playoffs until he has a win.

Newton said, via Pro Football Talk, “Can we please stop mentioning that word?”

“I’m aiming for a win.”

Hell is a real place.

I have a score of 0-2.

Is that okay?

,

,

.What matters to me is that, while we all know what the big picture is, the reality is that I’m 0-2.

,.

,.

This isn’t a Cinderella story, and I’m not here to win football games.

,

..

..

I’m here to take home the trophy.

When we win, everyone else gets promoted as well.

And if you don’t, a lot of people will be left behind.

So that’s just the harsh reality of our league.”

Cam Newton Has Blunt Response To Question About Playoffs

Cam Newton Has Blunt Response To Question About Playoffs