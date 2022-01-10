Cam Newton Says If He Wants To Play Football Again

Cam Newton reveals whether or not he wants to continue playing football.

The Panthers cheated Cam Newton out of a better ending.

Is it, however, the end? On Monday, the quarterback was asked about his NFL future and whether he wants to play football again.

Newton’s response may have raised even more questions in our minds.

“Do I have a lot of football left?” Cam responded. “Do I want to play?”

“However, only in certain circumstances.

I need to sit down with my family and counsel and make a decision.”

