Cam Newton was benched on Sunday by the Panthers.

Cam Newton was benched by the Panthers on Sunday, according to reports.
Cam Newton’s reunion with the Carolina Panthers has quickly disintegrated after a promising start.
Newton was taken out of today’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter after going 6-for-11 for 88 yards and a pick-6.
Although Newton scored the game’s first touchdown, Atlanta has since scored 17 unanswered points to take a 17-7 lead.
This is Newton’s second game in a row that he hasn’t completed.
In a loss to the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, he was benched in the fourth quarter.
In that game, Newton went 5-for-21 for 92 yards and two interceptions.
He didn’t fare much better today after a bye.
For the Panthers, backup PJ Walker entered the game in place of Newton.
