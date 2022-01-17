Cameron Norrie and Coco Gauff are out of the Australian Open in 2022, according to the latest news.

Cameron Norrie and Coco Gauff have both been eliminated from the Australian Open 2022.

The absence of Novak Djokovic was the highlight of the first day, but there were some surprising results on the court as well.

Sebastian Korda dumped Cameron Norrie out of the Australian Open in straight sets, extending his poor start to 2022.

Despite the fact that Norrie had lost all three of his singles matches at the ATP Cup, his warm-up tournament for the year’s first grand slam event, he was still the favorite against world No. 43 Korda.

However, the British No. 1 lost to the American in Delray Beach last year without taking a set, and he was broken in his first service game again this year.

Norrie was unable to break back and lost the first set 6-3 in just 33 minutes. Norrie was unable to lay a glove on the Korda serve throughout the match, forcing only three break point opportunities, all of which were saved.

Korda, on the other hand, broke Norrie five times, including three times in the second set.

Ons Jabeur withdrew from the women’s draw due to injury, saying that playing through the pain could have jeopardized the rest of her season.

The first on-court shock came when Coco Gauff was eliminated by Wang Qiang of China, who is ranked 110 in the world but is a better player than that, having reached the fourth round in Australia two years ago and the US Open quarter-final in 2019.

Despite being a 7-1 underdog heading into the match, Wang looked the more at ease of the two players as she cruised to victory in an hour and 15 minutes.

Gauff saved three match points late in the second set as she found her form, but her chances were doomed by a total of 38 unforced errors, and the 17-year-old was the tournament’s most high-profile casualty.

Australian Open 2022 results: Latest news as Cameron Norrie and Coco Gauff crash out