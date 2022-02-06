Cameroon came back from a three-goal deficit to finish third in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

Cameroon battled back from a three-goal deficit to finish third in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

Cameroon wins 5-3 on penalties over Burkina Faso.

Cameroon completed an incredible comeback against Burkina Faso to win the Africa Cup of Nations third-place match on Saturday.

Burkina Faso took a commanding 3-0 lead at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon, thanks to goals from Steeve Yago, Andre Onana’s own goal, and Djibril Ouattara.

But, near the end of the game, the hosts scored three goals in 15 minutes, two by Stephane Bahoken and one by Vincent Aboubakar, to force a penalty shootout.

Cameroon eventually won 5-3 on penalties after outlasting Burkina Faso.