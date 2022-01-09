Cameroon overcomes Burkina Faso in the AFCON 2022 opener following Andre Onana’s blunder.

Cameroon recovers from Andre Onana’s blunder to defeat Burkina Faso in the AFCON 2022 opener.

After conceding the first goal of the Africa Cup of Nations, AJAX goalkeeper Andre Onana was left red-faced.

After a moment of madness between the sticks, the Cameroon shot-stopper was directly at fault for Burkina Faso’s opener on 24 minutes.

THE AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS 2021 HAS STARTED!

Burkina Faso takes the lead thanks to Sangare’s brilliant volley!

In the end, the hosts came back from behind to win 2-1 thanks to two Vincent Aboubakar penalties late in the first half, with the Cameroon captain also having another strike ruled out for offside by VAR.

Bertrand Traore was given the first after a lengthy VAR review for a clumsy challenge on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

On 40 minutes, Aboubaka sent Herve Koffi the wrong way, and he did it again in the third minute of first-half stoppage time after Issoufou Dayo slid in on Nouhou Tolo carelessly.

With three points from their first game of the competition, the five-time AFCON champions and tournament hosts lead Group A.

Onana, a 25-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper, was playing in only his third game back after a nine-month suspension for doping.

He returned to Ajax in November after serving his suspension, but he hasn’t played since.

Cameroon’s No. 1 goalkeeper is still in place, but it may not be for long after his AFCON opener blunder.

Following a goal-line clearance from Aston Villa’s Traore, Onana made a complete mess of a subsequent cross.

The ball rebounded off the crossbar, sparing his blushes for a moment, but it was quickly whipped back into the box.

And, as he attempted to punch clear, Onana completely missed the ball, allowing Gustavo Sangare to volley home at the back post and give Burkina Faso an unexpected 1-0 lead.

As the tournament hosts battled back from a goal down, Aboubakar’s two penalties helped to save Onana.

Inter Milan supporters, on the other hand, may be nervous about their impending arrival after seeing Onana’s shocking performance today.

When his Ajax contract expires in the summer, he’s expected to join the San Siro side.

After the banned substance Furosemide was discovered in Onana’s urine, he was initially suspended from football for a year in February.

Last summer, however, that was cut to nine months before Onana returned in November.

