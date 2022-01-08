Cameroon vs. Burkina Faso: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for AFCON 2022’s opening match

In Yaounde, Cameroon will face Burkina Faso in their first Africa Cup of Nations match.

The hosts are aiming for their sixth championship and will begin their campaign against the Stallions in what should be an exciting opener.

With Cape Verde and Ethiopia still to play, a win would put Cameroon in a good position to advance to the knockout stages.

With a win over the Indomitable Lions, Burkina Faso could establish themselves early in the tournament.

Burkina Faso will be hoping Bertrand Traore, who scored the game-winning goal four years ago, can repeat his heroics.

They do, however, have an injury concern in Abdoul Tapsoba, who may have to sit out with a muscular issue.

Cameroon has plenty of firepower ready to go, and both Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting should be available right away.

Despite missing the majority of 2021 due to a suspension, veteran goalkeeper Andre Onana is likely to be included in the starting lineup.

Kalidou Koulibaly, on the other hand, has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and will therefore not play.

