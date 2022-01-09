The host country, Cameroon, wins the Africa Cup of Nations opener.

Cameroon won 2-1 against Burkina Faso to take the lead in Group A.

On Sunday, Cameroon defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 to begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Cameroon’s goal came in the 40th and 48th minutes from former Besiktas player Vincent Aboubakar, while Burkina Faso’s goal came in the 24th minute from Gustavo Sangare at Olembe Stadium in the capital Yaounde.

Cameroon now leads Group A with three points, while Burkina Faso is in third place with none.

Cameroon, the five-time champion, will host the 33rd edition of Africa’s flagship competition, which takes place every two years.

On January, the group stage will be completed, with 24 teams divided into six groups.

From January 20 to February 20, the Round of 16 will be held.

The final match is scheduled for February.

0-1 Ethiopia-Cape Verde