Camila Giorgi, a tennis player and lingerie model, was knocked out of the Australian Open by Ashleigh Barty.

Camila Giorgi, a tennis star, has been eliminated from the Australian Open after losing in straight sets to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

The 30-year-old, who is also a lingerie model, was defeated 6-2 6-3 in just one hour and three minutes as the two-time Grand Slam winner advanced to the fourth round of the Melbourne International Tennis Championships.

In a one-sided match at the Rod Laver Arena, Giorgi lost her serve three times and failed to break Barty at all.

The Italian has now lost in the third round of the Australian Open for the fourth time, and she has yet to advance to the second week.

Her best Slam performance came in 2018, when she reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Serena Williams, the eventual runner-up, would eliminate Giorgi at the All England Club.

Meanwhile, No34’s Instagram page has been revamped in recent months, with tastefully shot professional images of herself in fancy lingerie and nightwear.

She began by wishing her 310,000 Instagram followers a Merry Christmas by posting three photos of herself dressed in red.

Then came three shots of herself in a tiny pink dress, surrounded by balloons.

She also rang in the new year with three more photos of herself in a white corset posing in bed.

Surprisingly, no photos exist of the 29-year-old actually playing tennis.

Those who have followed the former world No. 26’s career, however, will not be surprised by this.

“I don’t follow tennis, woman tennis, and I don’t follow tennis,” Giorgi said four years ago, ahead of her Wimbledon quarter-final against Williams.

“However, I believe it will be a good match.”