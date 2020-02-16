Can Aaron Ramsey turn around his fortunes at Juventus amid talk he will be sold?

Aaron Ramsey’s wife Colleen celebrated her birthday at the start of the month and the couple headed an hour south of Turin to the picturesque Elio Grasso vineyards.

They posed for Instagram snaps beside the winery’s enormous wooden vats, watched the next batch being blended and enjoyed a little tasting of a few reds.

It looked like a lovely day out but sadly the midfielder’s first season in Italian football with Juventus has been far from vintage.

We’re not out of the winter months and already stories are surfacing that Ramsey will be sold by Juventus in the near future.

A campaign plagued by three separate injury issues, restricting the Wales star to just 12 Serie A appearances, wasn’t quite the impact Ramsey, the highest-earning British player ever on £400,000-a-week, envisaged.

Though Ramsey, 29, is contracted to the Italian champions until 2023, there are suggestions they could cash in on a player who moved from Arsenal for nothing last summer.

That may not occur until June 2021, however, because Juventus will not be able to sell Ramsey to an overseas club until then and they are unlikely to sell to a domestic rival.

So Ramsey is likely to get a second season as he tries to adapt to the Italian game and Juventus will have to continue their £5.9million investment.

The other issue is that Ramsey wasn’t the signing of Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, who was still in charge of Chelsea when the transfer agreement was competed in February 2019.

Consequently, it has often appeared that Sarri is unable or unwilling to play Ramsey in the central midfield role for which he was bought.

Instead he is typically deployed too far forward and isn’t able to dictate the tempo as he would like. So neither of Sarri’s favoured formations of 4-3-3 and 4-3-1-2 suit him and the swapping between the two is unsettling.

And having started just six Serie A and two Champions League matches this season, while failing to complete a single 90 minutes for his club, it’s evident Sarri doesn’t entirely trust Ramsey to do the required job.

Indeed, the only match Ramsey has completed this season was for Wales against Hungary in a qualifier for this summer’s European Championship.

He scored twice in that game to seal their Euro 2020 place but this lack of regular game time will trouble Ryan Giggs even if there is no question Ramsey will make his squad if fit.

His injury absences have been brief – two or three games at most – but they have been enough for Sarri to make comment about Ramsey’s physiology.

‘Every time he trains a lot he feels some nuisance [tweak]and we don’t want him to suffer injuries,’ Sarri said.

Equally, there have been encouraging remarks from Sarri that suggest more chances await Ramsey in the closing weeks of the season.

He said he was ‘convinced’ Ramsey would end the season strongly and said he was ‘doing well’, adding: ‘To come from England and play with us is not easy.

‘He had a series of physical problems at the beginning. We had to wait and now I like how he is emerging.’

That was after Juve’s 2-1 win over Roma on January 12, but Ramsey has only started one match since then. He was left on the bench in the games against Napoli and Fiorentina, before being thrown on with 18 minutes of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Verona left.

That result, coupled with Inter Milan’s comeback win in the derby, has knocked Juventus off the top of the table. The meeting of the top two in Turin on March 1 will be crucial.

If Ramsey can keep himself fit, there’s no reason why he can’t turn his debut season in Italy around.

But that isn’t how it appears from the outside, with legendary coach Arrigo Sacchi telling Sportsmail in December: ‘I didn’t know much about him [Ramsey], I must say that from what I saw he is insignificant.

‘I hope he can improve – for him and for Sarri. The Juventus coach looks as though he is trying to manage an orchestra in which he didn’t choose the musicians.

‘He is doing a difficult job, trying to mix all the players he has. It is not easy but he is one of the best.’

Juventus are fighting on three fronts – AC Milan await them in a two-legged Coppa Italia semi-final and they are due to play Lyon in the last-16 of the Champions League – so there will be opportunities.

If Sarri is true to his word, Ramsey can still ’emerge’ as a player worthy of his high salary and reputation, whether this season or next.