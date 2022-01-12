‘Can he take a shot?’ – Jake Paul believes Anderson Silva, 46, would be “really hurt” if he landed a right hand.

Jake Paul would’really hurt’ Anderson Silva, according to UFC champion Aljamain Sterling, if he hits him with the right shot.

Silva, a Brazilian legend, has long been rumored to be a possible opponent for the YouTube sensation turned prizefighter.

Despite his extensive ring experience, Paul is a 5-0 boxer who is naturally the bigger man.

Bantamweight Sterling, 32, expressed concerns about Silva’s punch resistance now that he is 46 years old.

“I know Anderson Silva was rumored to be a frontrunner to fight Jake,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“I believe Jake would seriously injure Anderson if he connects.”

Paul is probably going to tie him up and lean on him.

“Because he’s a young guy, he’ll grab him.”

He clinched 30 times in the first five rounds against [Tyron] Woodley.

“Silva has the upper hand on this one.”

But the only question is, can he shoot?”

After knocking out Woodley, 39, in December, four months after defeating him on points, Paul, 24, has knocked out every opponent he has faced.

It followed KO victories over YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Tommy Fury, 22, was set to be Paul’s first professional boxing opponent.

However, due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection, Fury was forced to withdraw, and Woodley stepped in to fill the void.

Since then, Paul has been in talks to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 35, the former middleweight world champion from Mexico.

In June, Chavez Jr was knocked out by Silva after eight rounds.