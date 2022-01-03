Can I be fined if I don’t put my phone on airplane mode while flying?

TRAVELERS on planes should always set their phones to airplane mode while on board.

Because cellphones can interfere with a plane’s communication system, this is a safety precaution.

If passengers do not switch their phones to airplane mode, they may be faced with a large bill if they do not follow the instructions.

According to the Financial Review, one young traveller lost (dollar)300 (£245) on an Aer Lingus flight because he forgot to turn on flight mode.

He didn’t realize he hadn’t turned off signal and roaming after putting his phone in the overheard compartment.

It then connected to the plane’s in-flight network, Aeromobile, due to “antennas installed on the plane,” according to the provider.

Crew “advise” passengers to put their phones on airplane mode, according to an Aer Lingus spokesperson, because it could “connect to the in-flight roaming network and the guest will be billed by their home operator for any usage.”

“The charges are almost the same as they would be if you were roaming from another country,” Virgin Atlantic warns on their website.

“After you’ve flown, the calls and texts will be added to your mobile bill.”

Passengers who don’t want to be caught off guard should activate flight mode as soon as they board the plane and keep it on until the plane lands.

If there is free WiFi on board, you can use it safely and without incurring any additional charges.

Mobile phone signals can cause navigational and landing guidance systems on planes to malfunction.

Some types of mobile phones, as well as a combination of multiple phones that are still turned on, can cause interference.

Airplane mode disables most or all wireless communication features on smartphones and tablets.

Cellular connections, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth are all disabled, so no calls, messages, or data can be sent or received.

While leaving your phone on is unlikely to cause a plane to crash, the more people with mobile phones transmitting signals, the more feedback noise and distraction the pilots will encounter.

That distraction could be enough to cause a flight problem.

“The best way that a pilot explained it to me was, if you’ve ever left your cell phone next to a speaker—just before it rang, you’d hear that clicking noise from the speaker,” Bobby Laurie, host of the TV show The Jet Set and a former flight attendant, said.

“When they’re communicating, that’s what they hear in their headsets and on the in-flight deck speaker system.”

“Practically speaking, it has no effect on…

