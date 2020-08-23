Can runaway champions be given ‘nightmare’ fixtures?

Liverpool have been given a ‘nightmare’ fixture list? Oh do f*** off…

Horror show

‘Man Utd in horror start with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in first SIX matches of new Premier League season’ – The Sun.

If a ‘horror start’ is playing three teams who finished below them in the table, spare a thought for just about every other Premier League club.

‘Arsenal handed tricky start to 2020-21 Premier League campaign with Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd away days’ – The Sun.

And yet it’s simply ‘tricky’ to play the top three away from home in the first seven games.

Go figure.

Nightmare on Anfield Road

What’s worse than a ‘horror’ start?

‘Liverpool face nightmare run of fixtures as they learn schedule for first title defence’ – Mirror website.

Really? They have just won the Premier League by 18 points. We’re not sure there is such a thing as a ‘nightmare run of fixtures’.

And there’s certainly no such thing as a ‘nightmare run of fixtures’ when you face a promoted team, Aston Villa and West Ham within the first six weeks.

Stop trying to make a list of fixtures exciting. It’s not exciting.

Oddest fixture headline of the day

‘Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have no reason to be angry about Liverpool fixtures for 2020/21’ – Liverpool Echo.

Real gone Kidd

Mediawatch strongly suspects that Dave Kidd penned The Sun‘s back-page story about Barcelona announcing a ‘fire sale’ – not usually English tabloid fodder – just so he could write that Gerard Pique has ‘already attracted interest’ from his beloved Fulham. And for that, we salute him.

Nerve gas

And then on the Daily Mail back page we are exclusively told that ‘MARCUS RASHFORD and Jesse Lingard face a nervous wait to discover if they will be forced to cut short a holiday in Greece to avoid a two-week quarantine’.

The back page? Seriously? Many of us have lost holidays this year and you want us to be – what, worried, sympathetic? – about two footballers potentially cutting their holiday short? Wow. Just wow.

Party animals

Talking of holidays and quarantine, The Sun website are here to imply that all the footballers who have been partying abroad have now got coronavirus. Which is nice.

‘Prem hit by 14 mystery Covid cases at 12 pre-season camps with clubs fearing holiday parties will lead to spike in cases’

The ‘mystery’ is that nobody actually knows who has tested positive, but why let that get in the way of a load of pictures of footballers on holiday. The captions are pure art:

‘Tottenham’s Dele Alli with Leicester midfielder James Maddison – neither of whom have tested positive for Covid-19’

Okay. Good. Maybe don’t use the picture then.

‘Erik Lamela, who hasn’t tested positive for Covid-19, of Tottenham snapped enjoying his holiday’

The b***ard.

‘Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, who hasn’t tested positive for Covid-19, pictured on vacation’

Ah, a new word for ‘holiday’. Nice.

‘Danny Drinkwater hung out with his former Leicester colleague Ben Chilwell – neither of whom have tested positive for Covid-19’

Okay. Good. Maybe don’t use the picture then.

‘Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in Greece – neither of whom have tested positive for Covid-19’

Neither? There’s three of them. None of whom are connected to this story.

But the best paragraph is reserved for the actual copy:

‘There is no suggestion any of these players have tested positive for coronavirus, or that they contributed to the spread of Covid-19 within the Premier League.’

Except when you absolutely did bloody suggest that?

Sancho Sancho Sancho

How to sell a potential transfer between Bournemouth and Leicester City:

‘Man Utd suffer Jadon Sancho alternative blow as Leicester plot £30m David Brooks transfer’ – Express.

How to sell a potential transfer between Manchester United and RB Leipzig:

‘Man Utd identify two signings after Jadon Sancho as scouts keep tabs on top defender’ – Express.

How to sell Manchester United fixtures:

‘The Man Utd fixtures Jadon Sancho could miss if Ed Woodward continues transfer stance’ – Express.

Is Jadon Sancho the new Princess Di?

Babe Ruth

‘Whatever happens, it is a huge decision that Solskjaer will live or die by in the coming campaign. His ruthless streak is in full view once again’ – Alex Milne, Mirror, August 18 as he writes that Dean Henderson will go back on loan from Manchester United.

‘Just four days after their season had ended, and with the wounds inflicted by Sevilla in Cologne still quite raw, Manchester United have already been plunged headfirst into 2020/21. Because there’s no doubt about it, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first issue of the forthcoming season arose from the words typed into Dean Henderson’s phone on Wednesday evening’ – Mark Jones, Mirror, August 19 as he writes that Dean Henderson will not go back on loan from Manchester United.

Whatever happened to that ‘ruthless streak’?

‘Live or die’. ‘Plunged headfirst’? Anyone else thinking that the Mirror might be over-egging this particular pudding?

Mirror, mirror on the wall

Who is the cheekiest of them all?

‘Mikel Arteta poised to welcome forgotten man back to Arsenal training this week’

Even before we clicked we knew it would be Mo sodding Elneny.

Made of stone

Talking of fringe Arsenal players, this is the headline on The Sun website:

‘Arsenal outcasts Ozil and Guendouzi look stony-faced as they model new 2020-21 away kit that includes nod to Highbury’

You know who else looks stony-faced? Hector Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli, that’s who. It’s called modelling.

