Can you figure out who the Chelsea star is in this adorable throwback photo of him as a happy baby watching TV?

A CHELSEA player has shared an adorable photo of himself as a toddler on Instagram, but only the most observant fans will be able to figure out who it is.

The player in question shared the photo on his birthday as a hint.

And since it was posted on Tuesday evening, the post has already received 350,000 likes.

A smiling toddler appears to be wearing pyjamas in the adorable photo.

Before posing for the camera, he appeared to be watching television.

Mason Mount, who turned 23 on Monday, is the man behind the trademark smile.

Many of Mount’s Instagram followers have wished him a happy birthday in response to the Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday bruv!” wrote Joey Essex, a former TOWIE star.

“Cutie baby,” said another commenter.

“Happy birthday, my legend,” a third said.

Mount will be hoping for a win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final later today to cap off his birthday week.

Last week, the Blues beat Spurs 2-0, but they now face a trip to North London, where Tottenham will attempt to reach their second League Cup final in as many years.

