Can you guess who the England star is standing outside Melwood with as a child to wish him a happy birthday?

Can you guess who the England star is standing outside Melwood with as a child, wishing him a happy birthday?

THIS England player took to Instagram to wish his father a happy birthday with a series of touching photos.

The post includes three photos, two of which were taken recently and the other from a long time ago.

The older one shows the popular Three Lions star as a young boy proudly posing in his Aston Villa tracksuit at Melwood, Liverpool’s former training ground.

Another shows the duo in upmarket suits, with the star holding his new Manchester City shirt from the previous summer.

Of course, we’re talking about England’s Jack Grealish.

“Happy birthday Dad!! Love you so much,” the 26-year-old wrote for his father Kevin.

A photo of the two of them together at home, with Jack clutching his beloved dog Skye, is included in the collection of photos.

As Jack progressed through the academy at his beloved Villa, Kevin was right by his side.

Grealish would have made trips to Liverpool like the one pictured on a regular basis while honing his football skills.

But it was all worth it because of his heroics for both his boyhood club, Villa, and England.

The icing on the cake was his £100 million move to Manchester City.

Grealish’s Instagram post received a lot of attention.

It has over 300,000 likes right now.

He’s gotten a lot of feedback as well.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was among them, joking, “Got your calves from your mother I see, happy birthday pops.”

“

Declan Rice, on the other hand, wrote, “What a guy.”

