To replace Owen Farrell as England captain, candidates ranging from Lawes and Youngs to Curry and Itoje are rated.

Lawes and Youngs, as well as Curry and Itoje, are among the candidates being considered to succeed Owen Farrell as England captain.

Lawes and Youngs, as well as Curry and Itoje, are among the candidates being considered to succeed Owen Farrell as England captain.

Eddie Jones will name a new captain from among a group of seasoned veterans after Owen Farrell is ruled out of England’s Six Nations opener.

Captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland due to an injury he sustained while training with Saracens.

Despite the fact that Farrell hasn’t played since November, Eddie Jones named him captain of the 36-man squad named on Tuesday.

It’s unclear whether Farrell’s ankle injury, which forced him to miss Sarries’ match against London Irish, has worsened or if he has a new one.

If Farrell is unavailable, Harlequins’ Marcus Smith is expected to play a key creative role for England at the Six Nations, and out-of-favour George Ford could be called up.

In Jones’ men’s quest to improve on last year’s suffocating Six Nations performance, the question of who will wear the captain’s armband in Farrell’s absence is critical.

The following are the contenders:

Courtney Lawes took over as captain after Farrell suffered an ankle injury in the autumn and led England to a 69-3 victory over Tonga and a hard-fought 27-26 victory over the Springboks.

In those matches, Lawes, 32, led from the front, particularly in his tenacious performance against South Africa, as he has in his 89 England and 250 Northampton Saints appearances.

Lawes has been named as one of three vice-captains who will assist Farrell in leading England to victory at the 2023 World Cup.

He is so highly regarded as a leader that he was chosen to fill in for him during the Autumn Nations Series.

“He said he wanted to retire as captain because he has a perfect record and he wants to keep it that way,” Jones said after the match against South Africa.

Retirement may have to be put off for a while.

Lawes, on the other hand, does not have the greatest amount of experience in the England squad.

Ben is the current holder of this honor, having represented his country 112 times.

Infosurhoy’s UK news summary

Candidates ranked, from Lawes and Youngs to Curry and Itoje, to succeed Owen Farrell as England captain.

Scotland vs England – 4.45pm, Sat 5 FebItaly vs England – 3pm, Sun 13 FebEngland vs Wales – 4.45pm, Sat 26 FebEngland vs Ireland – 4.45pm, Sat 12 MarFrance vs England – 8pm, Sat 19 MarFrance vs England

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy