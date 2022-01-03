Canelo Alvarez and Max Verstappen pose for a photo at a party as the boxing and Formula One champions join forces.

At a party, boxing and Formula One champions Canelo Alvarez and Max Verstappen pose for a picture.

Verstappen, a Dutchman, is still celebrating his first-ever but contentious Formula One championship season.

Canelo Alvarez, a four-division boxing champion from Mexico, was voted Fighter of the Year for his outstanding performance in 2021.

The athletes are thought to have met at a party in Miami, where they were photographed together.

It comes just weeks after Verstappen, 24, narrowly defeated Britain’s Lewis Hamilton, 36, to win the 2021 Formula One championship – but in a dramatic and contentious manner.

With five laps to go in the season finale at Yas Marina LEVEL, the pair were tied on points. Hamilton appeared to be coasting to victory.

However, a late Safety Car caused by a Nicholas Latifi crash set up the most incredible finish, with Verstappen controversially overtaking Hamilton with one lap remaining.

Mercedes objected to the result on two counts, but was turned down by F1 officials, so they decided not to appeal.

Canelo’s undisputed super-middleweight title run was far less contested for the 31-year-old.

He defeated Callum Smith, 31, Avni Yildirim, 30, Billy Joe Saunders, 32, and Caleb Plant, 29, over the course of 11 months.

Canelo is now set to move up more than TWO STONES and two divisions to cruiserweight, which is an unprecedented move.

With the boxer eyeing a title in his FIFTH weight class, he had a request accepted by the WBC to challenge their cruiserweight champion.