Canelo Alvarez is so good that he’s run out of worthy opponents, but he should stay away from Tyson Fury.

CANELO ALVAREZ has been named Fighter of the Year for 2021, following three spectacular KO victories in just nine months.

The four-weight world champion from Mexico has now unified the 12-stone division by sweeping away the super-middleweights.

Because he has run out of worthwhile opponents, Alvarez has discovered that he is far too good for his own good.

To find someone to push him, he plans to challenge Ilunga Makabu of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for his WBC world cruiserweight title.

That’s a two-stone weight gain.

If that seems unlikely, Frank Sanchez, a 6ft 4in unbeaten heavyweight contender with 21 fights under his belt, has claimed that Canelo is capable of defeating Tyson Fury.

Sanchez spars with Canelo on a regular basis and claims that the Mexican fighter is more than capable.

It would be like putting Tom Thumb against Goliath because of the vast physical differences between Alvarez and the Gypsy King.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Canelo is a foot shorter than Fury at 5ft 9in, with a 14-inch reach advantage and a seven-stone weight advantage.

But, because history tends to repeat itself, it’s worth remembering that this isn’t the first time a world middleweight champion has faced the heavyweight king.

In 1909, the legendary Jack Johnson faced Stanley Ketchel, the Michigan Assassin, who was exactly the same height as Alvarez.

Ketchel and Johnson were hell-raisers who frequently hung out in brothels and gambling dens together.

Johnson had always been suspected of giving his word to go easy on the little guy.

Because the two were paid a percentage of the box office, they agreed that the fight should go all 20 rounds to ensure a large audience.

Everything was going according to plan until Ketchel forgot the script in the 12th round.

He swung a roundhouse right that hit Johnson square in the chin and knocked him out.

As he rose to his feet, Johnson, who had been humiliated rather than hurt, was enraged.

His promise not to hurt Ketchel vanished in a red mist, and he landed a right uppercut that knocked out all of Stanley’s front teeth as well as knocking him out.

On the film, Johnson can be seen carefully removing four of the teeth that were embedded in his glove.

Ketchel’s life ended tragically a year later.

He was shot in the back and killed by a man he had accused of mistreating horses while eating breakfast at a friend’s Missouri ranch.

He had only been alive for a few months.

There isn’t a chance of a clash…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.