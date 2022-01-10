Canelo Alvarez, like Floyd Mayweather, is’starting to make money’ after ‘learning from the best’ in terms of opponent selection.

Canelo Alvarez, like Floyd Mayweather, is’starting to make money’ after ‘learning from the best’ when it comes to opponent selection.

Canelo Alvarez ‘learned from the best’ in Floyd Mayweather, according to KEITH THURMAN, on how to choose the right opponents.

Canelo is’starting to make money’ like his former opponent now that he has inherited Mayweather’s position as boxing’s top attraction.

“He’s Canelo, and the people love him,” Thurman told Fight Hub.

“He has a sizable fanbase.”

He’s created a lot of buzz.

You could say he was hand-picked, but he learned from the best.

“After being beaten by Floyd, he’s now starting to make money like Floyd.”

Canelo, 31, has only lost once in his career, to Floyd Mayweather, 44, in 2013.

Since then, the Mexican has won titles in FOUR weight classes, most recently at super-middleweight, where he is undefeated.

But, after having his request to challenge cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu, 34, accepted by the WBC, he set his sights on a title in his fifth weight class.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

It would entail a two-division jump and a fight for TWO STONES of his natural weight.

“Are there greater challengers for Canelo Alvarez? Definitely,” Thurman, 33, said.

“Are there any fights I’d really like to see? Without a doubt.”

Certainly, there are super talented individuals who could cause him problems.

“Does he have to do any of those things?”

Thurman hasn’t fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao, who is now retired, in 2019.

However, his comeback fight is scheduled for February 5 in Las Vegas against Mario Barrios, 26.