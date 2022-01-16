Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent will be “not one for boxing purists,” according to reports, as talks about a fight with Jake Paul heat up.

Canelo Alvarez’ next opponent will be “not one for boxing purists,” as talks about a fight with Jake Paul heat up.

CANELO ALVAREZ’S next opponent will not be a “purist boxer.”

According to ESPN boxing reporter Salvador Rodriguez, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul COULD be the culprit.

Paul requested a rematch with multi-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez after his KO victory over Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

“I’ve KO’ed everyone I’ve fought,” Paul captioned a ringside video of the KO.

“I hope you’re training @Canelo,” he replied in a follow-up message.

Paul, 24, has set his sights on fighting the Mexican boxing legend, 31, in a bout scheduled for 2024.

The majority of boxing fans believe Paul has no chance against Canelo Alvarez.

However, Rodriguez’s most recent remarks have sparked speculation on social media that Paul may be granted his wish.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Paul has been mentioning Canelo for months, as if desperate for a chance to fight a “real boxer.”

Despite the fact that he has KO’d all of his opponents thus far, they have all been UFC fighters and a basketball player.

Canelo would take on what many consider to be a near-impossible challenge.

The Mexican announced his intention to fight WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

But that’s all changed recently, with Artur Beterbiev and Dimitry Bivol being mentioned as possible light-heavyweight opponents.