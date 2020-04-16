Canton begins work on its 100,000-seat stadium – Fil Info – Foreign

The Guangzhou Evergrande, based in Canton, will soon have one of the largest stadiums in the world. Today, the foundation stone of what will be its huge lair, with a capacity of 100,000 seats, has been laid. Delivery is scheduled for 2022, according to the national news agency, Xinhua. Total estimated cost of construction: 12 billion yuan, or 1.55 billion euros. The future enclosure of the defending Chinese champion will be an example of Chinese architecture, since the building will have the appearance of a lotus flower. If the images are very impressive, it remains to be seen what that will give in reality. Answer in two years!

