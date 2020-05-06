Cantona’s genius and talent intact at 53

Few retired footballers are able to maintain Eric Cantona’s charisma. The French striker, as angry as he is talented, is a unique character both on and off the pitch.

Cantona retired 23 years ago, but remains at the foot of the canyon. The team of his life, Manchester United, has shared a video of the French striker in which he shows that he maintains the touch and the punch that made him one of the great world stars in the late nineties.

He’s still got it #MUFC pic.twitter.com/sYDxxpkHI2 Promotions – Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 6, 2020

In a dirt field and dressed in old pants, a worn shirt and a shirt that also knew better times, Cantona shows that a great soccer player never loses his qualities. .