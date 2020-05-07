Captain Eoin Morgan insists Alex Hales can win England recall if he can rebuild trust with players

Eoin Morgan insists the ‘door is still open’ for Alex Hales to return to England’s white-ball cricket but says he has yet to rebuild the trust lost when he was dropped from last year’s World Cup squad after failing a second test for recreational drug use.

Hales has targeted a recall for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, if it takes place in Australia in early November, and the England white-ball captain did not rule him out when he spoke on Monday to launch this year’s Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in late November.

‘What happened was considerably harmful to our environment and that led to a breakdown in trust between Alex and the players,’ said Morgan.

‘We don’t know how long it will take to regain that trust but certainly the door is still open.’

Morgan said he was more optimistic that cricket will take place this summer than he was a month ago but realises his white-ball side may have to ‘make do’ with what games they can get after Test cricket has been prioritised by ECB.

Sportsmail revealed on Monday England’s scheduled one-day series against Ireland has been switched from September to late July and early August – with all three games taking place at Emirates Old Trafford – while England still hope it might be possible to host Australia in September.