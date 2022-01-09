Cardale Jones has accepted a position at Ohio State University that he is very excited about.

Cardale Jones led Ohio State to an incredible victory in the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship nearly seven years ago.

Now, the former Ohio State quarterback plans to return to his alma mater and take on a unique role.

Jones has agreed to help run a NIL fund for Buckeyes students, according to Brian Schottenstein.

Schottenstein, the fund’s founder, hopes to have the money collected by Ohio State’s spring game in 2022.

“For everyone asking when my charitable NIL fund for Ohio State students will be launched, I will announce tonight that my great friend Cardale Jones will be running it with me,” Schottenstein wrote on Twitter Sunday.

“… We’re going to create the country’s largest NIL charitable fund, and it’ll be fan-based, so anyone can donate to the student athletes who will help out local charities.”

