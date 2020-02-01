Cardiff claim Emiliano Sala transfer was incomplete and will submit document to support their appeal

Cardiff will this week submit documentation to support their appeal against FIFA’s ruling ordering them to pay the late Emiliano Sala’s £15million transfer fee.

Sala was killed in a plane crash as he returned to Wales from France just two days after his transfer from Nantes to Cardiff was announced on January 19 last year.

The tragic incident has sparked a bitter dispute between the clubs over who is liable for the transfer fee.

FIFA’s players’ status committee ruled in Nantes’ favour in October, ordering Cardiff to pay the first instalment of £5.3m.

By then Cardiff were already challenging whether the deal had been totally finalised as a certificate of transfer had not been registered.

FIFA found against Cardiff, but the club are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A decision is not expected until June.

Cardiff have also handed evidence from their own investigation to the Nantes public prosecutors’ office.

They have hired Dupond-Moretti and Vey and Antoine Vey, founder of the Paris-based law firm, said: ‘If it were established that FC Nantes were not only informed of the flight but also of the fact that (agent) Willie McKay used charter commercial flights without authorisation they could then be accused of manslaughter.’

A Nantes statement said: ‘FC Nantes are absolutely stunned by Cardiff’s umpteenth attempt to exploit this tragedy.’