Carl Frampton ready to make hometown sacrifice for title bout with Jamel Herring

Carl Frampton is willing to give up home advantage to face Jamel Herring at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Frampton will face Herring in November and will become Ireland’s first three-weight world champ if he beats the WBO super-featherweight title holder.

The fight had initially been slated for June 13 in Belfast before the coronavirus struck and Frampton says he would love to fight the American at the Garden.

The Belfast fighter was ringside for Anthony Joshua ’s shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Junior in June 2019 as he supported his stablemate Tommy Coyle on the undercard and has always dreamt of fighting there.

“Belfast was only appealing to me if it was going to be at Windsor Park,” he said. “I think this fight is too big for the Odyssey arena.

“Are we even going to be able to box in front of a crowd? I think a couple of things will come into play and where can we fight in front of a crowd will be key.

“For example, can we go to the United States? If it opens its doors to spectators, we’ll probably do it there.

“I’ve love to do it on the east coast in Madison Square Garden, maybe that’s wishful thinking.

“It’s a great arena. I’ve done a few big arenas and that one is one I haven’t ticked off yet. I’d love to do it.”

Frampton stopped Darren Traynor in seven rounds at York Hall on Saturday to win his tune-up fight and Herring also has a warm-up bout against Jonathan Oquendo in Las Vegas on September 5.

Their promoter Top Rank chief Bob Arum claims they will meet in November, even if it has to be behind closed doors.

Frampton was professional against Traynor and floored him at the end of the sixth with two hooks to the body before the Scot, who took the fight at short notice, quit in the seventh when he was caught with a left to his ribs.

Frampton, 33, who improves to 28-2-0, felt fighting Traynor at lightweight was good preparation for Herring.

“Darren was a better opponent for Herring than the original opponent because he was about my height, maybe even a little bit shorter,” he said.

“Darren isn’t a southpaw like Herring, but the dimensions are similar.

“It’s good to get the job done. My hands are fine, no issues there. Onwards and upwards.”

Sign up to the Mirror Football email here for the latest news and transfer gossip.