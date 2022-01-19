Carl Jenkinson, an ex-Arsenal player, has joined A-League side Melbourne City from Nottingham Forest.

After failing to secure a regular first-team spot with Forest, the 29-year-old will join the A-League Champions for the rest of the season.

The right-back was brought to Arsenal by then-manager Unai Emery, who paid £1 million for him from Charlton, where he made his professional debut.

Jenkinson joined Forest on a three-year deal in 2019 for £2 million after an eight-year spell with Arsenal from 2011 to 2018, during which time he made 70 appearances in all competitions and scored once.

Prior to joining Forest, he spent a few seasons on loan with Arsenal’s London rivals West Ham United.

The English defender, on the other hand, has struggled to make an impact since joining the Reds, making only 15 appearances in total.

Last summer, Forest informed Jenkinson that he could leave, but no club came forward with an offer to help him out of his predicament.

Jenkinson was left out of Forest’s FA Cup third-round victory over his former club Arsenal earlier this month.

However, the former England international has been given the opportunity to restart his waning career in Australia with the A-League side.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining an Australian champions club,” Jenkinson said.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about Melbourne as a beautiful city, the club’s professionalism, and the league’s quality.”

“Carl is a player with experience at the highest level who will add to the quality of our squad,” Melbourne director of football Michael Petrillo said.

“We’re ecstatic to have landed a player of his caliber.”

“His versatility allows us to play him in a variety of positions, including right back, central defender, and defensive midfield.”

“We are confident that Carl will complement our attacking style of play and will assist us in achieving our on-field objectives.”