Carla DiBello, a friend of Kim Kardashian’s, celebrates Newcastle’s first win of the season after helping Saudi Arabia take over the club.

Carla DiBello, a friend of Kim Kardashian’s, celebrates Newcastle’s first win of the season after playing a key role in the Saudi takeover.

On Saturday, the Magpies defeated Burnley by a score of 1-0.

After Nick Pope dropped the ball, Callum Wilson scored the game’s only goal.

DiBello expressed her delight on Instagram.

The 37-year-old businesswoman and TV producer shared a video of Newcastle’s Eddie Howe punching the air at full-time on her own Instagram account, which has nearly 600,000 followers.

That was the Toon’s first three points of the season, and thus their first win since Mike Ashley bought the club for £300 million.

They were defeated 2-0 at Arsenal last week.

And DiBello was in the Emirates Stadium, sitting behind Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, to watch the action unfold.

DiBello introduced Staveley of PCP Capital Partners to the Saudi Public Investment Fund, according to the Mail on Sunday, and works in public relations for both.

The consortium bought the North-East club in October with the help of the billionaire Reuben brothers David and Simon, with the Saudis owning an 80% stake.

“Carla DiBello was involved way back, and she was key in making the introduction between PIF and PCP,” a source told the Mail.

“She’s been in Dubai for eight years and is friends with Amanda’s husband.

“She has a long history of working with Saudi companies, including PIF.

“However, Carla is not employed by the club, the PIF, or the PCP, and has no involvement in the day-to-day operations of the club.”

DiBello is also said to be close friends with Yasir al-Rumayyan, Newcastle’s new chairman and PIF governor.

Her ties to Saudi Arabia date back 20 years, when she formed a friendship with Esam Ghazzawi’s daughter in Sarasota, Florida, where her father was the Saudi royal family’s money manager at the time.

The Ghazzawis left Florida shortly before the 911 attacks, according to the Mail, with FBI documents later revealing that two of the terrorists spent time at a property owned by Ghazzawi Sr in Sarasota while taking flying lessons.

DiBello was a guest at Kim K’s wedding to Kanye West in 2014 and worked with her on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

She was also a part of Kourtney andamp; Kim Take New York and a new documentary called Electric Kingdom, which follows the first Formula E race in Saudi Arabia.

She was unable to attend this weekend’s…

