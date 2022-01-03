Carli Lloyd has stepped down from Twitter as a result of the recent social media backlash.

Carli Lloyd, a member of the United States Women’s National Team, got herself into some hot water on Twitter over the weekend, and she’s taken a bold step to right the ship.

Lloyd announced her departure from Twitter on Sunday (though she did not specify whether it would be permanent or temporary).

She also stated that she should not have used the app in the first place.

Lloyd tweeted, “Bye Twitter,” along with an emoji of a peace hand.

“I usually avoid coming on here among the warriors!”

The decision follows a contentious post in which Lloyd chastised FedEx for failing to leave her packages under the porch, resulting in them being soaked by rain.

While Lloyd may have interpreted the call as a criticism of FedEx’s poor customer service, many people criticized Lloyd for being too harsh on an overworked employee.

