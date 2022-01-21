Carlisle Capital has made a formal offer to buy Derby County Football Club for £28 million.

Carlisle Capital makes a formal offer to buy Derby County for £28 million.

According to reports, Carlisle Capital, a private investment firm, has made a formal offer to the administrators of Derby County to purchase the Sky Bet Championship club.

According to sources close to the company, a full asking price offer of around £28 million has been made.

The bid, which is thought to be led by the firm’s vice-president Adam Binnie, has been made fully aware that the club could face additional liabilities if one or both of the Middlesbrough and Wycombe claims against Derby are successful.

The club’s Pride Park stadium, which is owned by former Rams chairman Mel Morris, is reportedly not included in the offer, according to the PA news agency.

After initially expressing interest last year, the group withdrew, but has now returned at a time when the club is on the verge of liquidation, having gone into administration in September.

The EFL has asked Derby’s administrators to submit a funding plan by February 1, citing the administrators’ own admission that they would run out of cash by the end of the month in a statement released on Thursday.

Administrators Quantum responded by stating that they would be able to demonstrate that there are sufficient funds to get The Rams through the season.

In addition, the EFL has asked the administrators to name a preferred bidder.

Rich Riley, an angel investor, has also expressed interest in providing Derby with a £7 million lifeline.

The claims of Middlesbrough and Wycombe – and whether they would be considered football creditors and thus entitled to the full value of any award arising from their legal cases – have added to the complication at Derby, but Carlisle has made a bid despite this.

Although owner Steve Gibson is unhappy with the way Quantum has spoken to the media, Boro has offered to reach an agreement on their claim.

Middlesbrough issued an open letter to the administrators, requesting that they stop telling lies, such as Boro’s claim that the club could not be sold.

More to come…

