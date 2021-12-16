Carlisle has cut capacity in half, to 9,999 seats, so fans don’t have to bring Covid vaccine passports.

Carlisle has cut capacity in half, to 9,999, so fans don’t have to bring their Covid vaccine passports.

After cutting their ground capacity in half to 9,999, League Two side Carlisle has announced that fans no longer need to carry Covid certification.

According to the government’s Plan B regulations, any venue with a capacity of more than 10,000 people will require fans to present Covid vaccine passports in order to attend games.

To gain access to stadiums, supporters can also show proof that they have tested negative for coronavirus in the previous 48 hours.

However, Carlisle United, who are currently in 21st place in England’s fourth division, have decided to reduce the capacity of Brunton Park from 17,949 to 9,999.

This season, Carlisle has yet to host a game with over 8,000 fans.

The Cumbrians have announced that their stadium will now seat 6,000 fans, with 3,999 watching from terraced stands.

Fans will be required to wear face masks in the stadium’s indoor areas, according to the club.

“The club can confirm there will be no mandatory Covid certification at Brunton Park at this time,” they said in a statement on their website.

“All areas (except Waterworks North End) are expected to remain open at this time.”

“At Brunton Park, no mandatory Covid certification will be required under ‘Plan-B’ at these levels of expected attendance.”

“To enter the stadium and attend games, there will be no requirement to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.”

“Fans should be aware that because the number of terrace seats is limited to 3,999, demand for tickets may outstrip supply, so fans who wish to stand should purchase tickets in advance.”

“Supporters will not be required to cover their faces while sitting in their seats or on the terrace in the stadium bowl.”

“All fans aged 11 and up will be legally required to wear a face covering in all indoor areas of the stadium, except when eating or drinking, or where exempted.”

“Mandatory face-coverings for indoor settings do not apply to the club’s hospitality and bar areas.

“As a result, face coverings are not required in Foxy’s, the hospitality boxes, lounges, or the west stand bars.”

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.