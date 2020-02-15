Carlo Ancelotti left bemused as Djibril Sidibe forgets SOCK during Crystal Palace clash

Only Carlo Ancelotti failed to see the funny side as Djibril Sidibe’s introduction as a substitute against Crystal Palace was delayed as he had forgotten one of his socks.

An injury to Theo Walcott forced Ancelotti into an early change during the first half and he told Sidibe to get himself ready.

As the 27-year-old sorted himself out and stood next to the fourth official ready to come on, he reached down to pull his socks up… only to discover his left sock was nowhere to be found.

Look I ain't one to say some footballers are thick but I'll leave this here #everton #sock #sidibe

Hilarity ensued for supporters who had noticed Sidibe’s mistake but Ancelotti was not impressed at the delay in the substitution.

The wide player made a quick dash back to the dressing room to solve the mystery of the missing sock and he was then able to enter the fray.

Unlike Ancelotti, fans saw the funny side, given they were 1-0 up at the time after a strong start at Goodison Park.

One fan account wrote: ‘Absolute scenes as Sidibe didn’t realise he didn’t have a sock until he went to pull it up.’

Another added: ‘Are Davies and Holgate are playing Rock Paper Scissors to see who has to get Sidibe’s sock?’

Ancelotti’s reaction was not missed as he made it perfectly clear to Sidibe what he thought of his fashion faux-pas.

‘P******* myself at Ancelotti losing his s*** at Sidibe forgetting his sock,’ another Everton supporter wrote.

In the end the sock was located and Sidibe was given the all-clear to come on.

Second-half goals from Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured Everton remained on course to challenge for the European spots after Christian Benteke had cancelled out Bernard’s opener.