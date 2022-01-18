Carlo Ancelotti mocks Luka Modric for’missing a pass’ following his MOTM performance in Real Madrid’s Super Cup victory.

CARLO ANCELOTTI mocked Luka Modric for missing a pass in Real Madrid’s 2-0 Super Cup final victory over Athletic Club.

At the age of 36, the Croatian legend showed he still has it by scoring Real’s first goal in the first half.

Before setting up Modric, Rodrygo carried the ball into the opponent’s penalty area.

And the midfielder swept the ball into the top-right corner with ease, leaving Unai Simon helpless.

“You missed a pass, you missed a pass there,” Ancelotti joked after Modric accepted the Man of the Match trophy.

Ancelotti hugged the No10 after praising him for his outstanding performance.

In the second half, Karim Benzema doubled Real’s lead, but Eder Militao’s moment of madness jeopardized the win.

In the 87th minute, the defender was dismissed and a penalty was awarded.

Thibaut Courtois, however, stepped up and saved the spot-kick with his trailing leg, avoiding a tense finish to Real’s Super Cup match in Saudi Arabia.

Modric’s Real contract expires at the end of the season, and he is desperate to remain in Madrid.

“There is nothing, nothing better for me than playing for Real Madrid,” he said.

“Right now, I’m not thinking about the renewal.”

The club is well aware of my desires.

We will, without a doubt, reach a conclusion soon.”