Carlos Ortiz is a golf prodigy.

What is the name of golfer Carlos Ortiz?

Carlos Ortiz, a professional golfer, has been honored for his achievements.

Fans want to know more about Ortiz’s life outside of the course because of his success in sports.

Carlos Ortiz was born in Guadalajara, Mexico on April 24, 1991.

Ortiz turned pro in 2013 after playing college golf at the University of North Texas.

He’s competed in one PGA Tour and one Web.com Tour during his career.

In November of 2020, the professional golfer won the Vivint Houston Open, which was part of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour.

Haley Thompson and Carlos Ortiz met at the University of North Texas, where they were both students.

They married in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, in 2017.

Their second daughter was born in 2019, and the couple has two daughters together.

Carlos Ortiz comes from a very private family, and little is known about his life with his family.

Ortiz competed in a number of official golf tournaments during his career.

The athlete has three Web.com Tour victories and one PGA Tour victory.

“It’s crazy, I love playing for my country,” he told NBC after winning the Houston leg of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour.

It’s something I’ve been doing since I was a junior golfer.”

“I feel really comfortable,” Ortiz continued, “and it’s extra motivation to know that when things get tough, it’s not just for you, but for the entire country.”

