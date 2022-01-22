Carlton Cole reveals how Roman Abramovich blocked a move to Tottenham by refusing to do business with the club.

As Carlton Cole reveals, Roman Abramovich refused to have any transfer dealings with Tottenham.

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH refused to sell any of his Chelsea players to Tottenham Hotspur, even preventing Carlton Cole from joining them.

The Russian oligarch who bought the West Londoners in 2003, according to the former Blues striker, would not sanction any deal with Spurs.

“I almost joined Spurs,” Cole said on talkSPORT.

I went to the doctor’s office and completed all of my paperwork.

“When Roman Abramovich found out, he told me, ‘You have to come back, you’re not going to join them.’

“You can’t go to Spurs because I don’t do business with them,” he said.

Carlo Cudicini was the only Chelsea player to join Tottenham during the Abramovich era, as the reserve goalkeeper was allowed to leave on a free transfer in 2009.

Cole revealed that Abramovich attempted to persuade him to relocate to Russia.

“I have an alternative for you,” Cole continued, referring to Abramovich.

Along with my uncle and father, I return to Stamford Bridge.

“He was accompanied by a translator.

We were talking when Roman Abramovich arrived.

“Where am I going?” I wondered.

“‘I’ll give you a new contract, but you’ll have to go to CSKA Moscow,’ he said.

His opposing group.

“I was attempting to make the England team.”

You couldn’t travel outside of the country back then.

If you play abroad, you will not be selected for the England team.

‘I ain’t going to CSKA Moscow, pal,’ I told him.

On and off the field, Spurs and Chelsea have had a savage rivalry.

On the field, tensions rose to the point where several players from both teams clashed in the Battle of the Bridge in 2016.

Before taking over at Chelsea, Abramovich was on the verge of purchasing Spurs.

Only when Chelsea qualified for the Champions League under Claudio Ranieri in the 2002-03 season was he thought to have chosen them.

It began an obsession with the English Premier League that has resulted in multiple Premier League titles and two Champions League titles nearly two decades later.

Cole, who rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, left in 2006 to join West Ham United.

He previously stated that he left Chelsea because of a lack of first-team opportunities.

Cole, an ex-Celtic centre-forward who now works as a technical academy coach for West Ham, retired in 2018.