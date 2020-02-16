CARNAGE as bloodied man wields axe while another uses fire extinguisher as weapon at England youth boxing championships (VIDEO)

There were terrifying scenes as a man with blood gushing from his head was seen wielding an axe at a junior boxing event in England this weekend as mass violence broke out among the crowd.

Four people were hospitalized following the clashes at the England Boxing National Youth Championships, during which chairs were launched and one man was seen setting off a fire extinguisher before hurling it.

A trail of destruction was also seen outside the Sports Connexion venue in Coventry, where police were called to the scene before the event was called off.

Unbelievable scenes today at England Boxing Youth Championships in Coventry

There are reports that the violence – which was described by local police as “terrifying” – was sparked by rival families in attendance.

Shocking footage showed chairs being hurled while one clip showed a badly-bloodied man clearly wielding an axe as the carnage unfolded.

pic.twitter.com/HyzVU5MGwP — paul taylor (@punch1e) February 16, 2020

Four people were confirmed as being admitted to hospital, although none are believed to be in serious condition.

Event organizers England Boxing issued a statement confirming that the event had been called off.

“England Boxing is now working with the police regarding these matters and has also launched its own investigation,” the statement said.

“We utterly condemn yesterday’s events and the background to them and will continue to work with the relevant authorities, including with representatives of the National Police Chiefs Council, to eradicate the impact it has on our competitions.”

England Boxing has issued the following statement regarding the England Boxing National Youth Championships 2020.

British former world champion Enzo Maccarinelli was among those to condemn the violence, calling it “vile.”

British former world champion Enzo Maccarinelli was among those to condemn the violence, calling it "vile."

Local police chief Pete Hill said that the scenes had been a “terrifying ordeal” for those in attendance, although no arrests have so far been made.

“We will not tolerate incidents of this nature and are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident,” he told The Coventry Telegraph.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has video footage of the incident or has information that could help with our investigation to please to get in touch.”

The championships were due to run from February 14 to 16, bringing together some of the nation’s finest young talent to fight for national titles.