Caroline Dubois demolishes veteran Vaida Masiokaite in her pro debut, putting on a faultless performance.

Caroline Dubois puts on a flawless performance in her pro debut, destroying veteran Vaida Masiokaite.

CAROLINE DUBOIS made a flawless pro debut in purple and gold, establishing herself as the future lightweight queen.

The 21-year-old beauty arrived in Cardiff to the tune of Sweet Caroline, boxing’s signature tune, and the new boxing queen looked absolutely stunning throughout her points victory over Vaida Masiokaite.

The Youth Olympic gold medalist didn’t win a medal at the summer games in Tokyo, but she’s on her way to world title belts this year.

Masiokaite was chased around the ring by a barrage of punches in the first round of her career.

Dubois’ guard was down to her waist for the majority of the stanza, as she was confident in her young reflexes and footwork.

Knockouts are uncommon in women’s rounds, which are still limited to two minutes, but Dubois gave it her all to provide one.

Masiokaite, 34, on the other hand, was a seasoned combatant who knew how to deal with the barrage of blows that were hurled her way.

Masiokaite came back to finish the third after being knocked down to her haunches by a peach of a left hand from the London southpaw.

Dubois walked away expecting the referee to call a count, but Masiokaite never completely fell to the ground, so the pasting continued once Dubois realized what had happened.

In the fourth, the Brit was guilty of being overly eager to please the crowd, with her aggressive tactics making her look clumsy in a few flashes.

When she relaxed and picked her shots, however, she displayed all of the promise that has been illuminating gyms since she had to pretend to be a BOY named Colin to get past old-school boxing trainers.

And the future world champion continued to pepper the Lithuanian with a variety of shots in the final rounds.

The prospect’s post-fight interview was completely drowned out by the crowd’s roaring rendition of Sweet Caroline, but we can expect to hear a lot more of this sensation in the near future.