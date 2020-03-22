Carra and Neville to analyse Liverpool, Man Utd games in MNF Retro

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are teaming up for a special Monday Night Football episode highlighting some classic matches.

With coronavirus forcing the suspension of football until April 30 at the earliest, football fans are without their fix of Premier League action.

And with uncertainty over when the season will conclude, Sky Sports will showcase some classic fixtures from recent history, starting on Monday.

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting the resumption of the season, with a first Premier League title within sight, but may not be so keen to tune in to MNF Retro.

The Reds’ dramatic 4-3 defeat to Leeds in November 2000 will feature, where Liverpool led 2-0 before Mark Viduka’s four-goal haul.

Carragher and Neville will analyse the game before turning their attention to Manchester United’s 6-1 thrashing of Arsenal in 2001.

MNF Retro starts at 7pm on Sky Sports football, with an hour dedicated to each classic match.