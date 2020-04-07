Carra raves about £70m Man Utd target: ‘The game stops’

Jamie Carragher insists there is “no doubt” Jack Grealish has the quality to play for a top European club as he continues to be linked with Manchester United.

Grealish has been Aston Villa’s standout performer in the Premier League this season, and Carragher has offered a glowing endorsement of the captain.

The Liverpool legend named his Premier League team of the season so far, and explained the 24-year-old’s inclusion.

He told Sky Sports: “I went for a 4-3-3 because if you look at Man City and Liverpool, they are the two top teams now and that’s the system they play.

FEATURE: Every Premier League club’s most valuable Academy graduate

“On the other side of Jordan Henderson, I went for Jack Grealish.

“He’s been as influential as any player in those bottom ten teams for their team. I know at the moment Aston Villa are in the bottom three, but I dread to think where Villa would be without him.

“You do not watch every game every team play, but whenever I watch Aston Villa, he’s always the best player, and he always provides something or a moment in the game where you think: ‘That’s class.’

“The best way to describe him is that it almost feels like every time Grealish gets the ball, the game stops.

“It’s like everyone is waiting to see what he’s going to do, like he’s got time on the ball.

“Who knows how the season is going to end up and whether Villa go down or not, but there’s no doubt he’s got the quality to play for one of the top clubs in the Premier League or Europe.”