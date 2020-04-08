Carra relieved while Spurs fans urge Levy to follow Liverpool’s lead

Jamie Carragher has praised Liverpool for reversing their decision to furlough non-playing staff which has prompted a Tottenham supporters’ group to urge their club to do the same thing.

Liverpool on Monday evening performed a u-turn on their decision to utilise the Government’s furlough scheme as chief executive Peter Moore admitted they came to the “wrong conclusion”.

Former Liverpool captain Carragher was among those to criticise Saturday’s decision but said on Twitter following the latest update: “Well done @PeterMooreLFC @LFC a big mistake initially & thankfully now it’s been put right.”

My timeline seems more angry now that LFC have changed their minds on furlough payments than when they did to start with! They made a mistake, supporters were very vocal & the club reversed it through pressure, shame or common sense.

Go after the clubs who haven’t changed tack!!

— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 6, 2020

Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United have told their staff members they will not be making use of the Government furlough scheme, with around 900 full-time employees understood to be paid as if they were working normally.

But anyone unable to work from home or those with reduced workloads have been strongly encouraged to volunteer time to the NHS or their local communities.

Liverpool’s decision prompted the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust to urge their club to follow suit.

A brief statement on Twitter read: “We have been saying consistently @SpursOfficial – pause and rethink. We are now saying it clearly and in public – do not further damage the Club’s reputation, listen to your fans.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.